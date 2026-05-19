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    National Guard Day 2026 at Nationals Park [Image 10 of 10]

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    National Guard Day 2026 at Nationals Park

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau, and Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the CNGB, participate in National Guard Day at Nationals Park, Washington, D.C., May 18, 2026. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe of the West Virginia National Guard threw the ceremonial first pitch. Nordhaus presented the first-pitch baseball prior to the game honoring National Guard service members and their contributions to the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 16:28
    Photo ID: 9695990
    VIRIN: 260518-A-VX744-1163
    Resolution: 6548x4365
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, National Guard Day 2026 at Nationals Park [Image 10 of 10], by MSG Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    National Guard Day 2026 at Nationals Park
    National Guard Day 2026 at Nationals Park
    National Guard Day 2026 at Nationals Park
    National Guard Day 2026 at Nationals Park
    National Guard Day 2026 at Nationals Park
    National Guard Day 2026 at Nationals Park
    National Guard Day 2026 at Nationals Park
    National Guard Day 2026 at Nationals Park
    National Guard Day 2026 at Nationals Park
    National Guard Day 2026 at Nationals Park

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    TAGS

    CNGB
    West Virginia National Guard
    Steve Nordhaus
    Washington
    National Guard Bureau
    Andy Wolfe

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