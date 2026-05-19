National Guard Day 2026 at Nationals Park

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Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau, and Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the CNGB, participate in National Guard Day at Nationals Park, Washington, D.C., May 18, 2026. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe of the West Virginia National Guard threw the ceremonial first pitch. Nordhaus presented the first-pitch baseball prior to the game honoring National Guard service members and their contributions to the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)