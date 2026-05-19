Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau, and Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the CNGB, participate in National Guard Day at Nationals Park, Washington, D.C., May 18, 2026. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe of the West Virginia National Guard threw the ceremonial first pitch. Nordhaus presented the first-pitch baseball prior to the game honoring National Guard service members and their contributions to the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 16:28
|Photo ID:
|9695975
|VIRIN:
|260518-A-VX744-1133
|Resolution:
|6476x4317
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Guard Day 2026 at Nationals Park [Image 10 of 10], by MSG Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.