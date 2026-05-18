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    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team 2026

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    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team 2026

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team poses for a group photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., April 15, 2026. The team performs at over 20 airshows annually across the U.S. and abroad demonstrating the capabilities of the F-16 and the professionalism of the Airmen who operate and maintain them. (U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 08:51
    Photo ID: 9693590
    VIRIN: 260415-F-VV695-1001
    Resolution: 4286x2676
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team 2026, by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Viper Demo Team
    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team

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