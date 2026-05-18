F-16 Viper Demonstration Team 2026

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The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team poses for a group photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., April 15, 2026. The team performs at over 20 airshows annually across the U.S. and abroad demonstrating the capabilities of the F-16 and the professionalism of the Airmen who operate and maintain them. (U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo)