Pathfinders compete in Battle of the Badges at RAF Alconbury

Pathfinders compete in a volleyball game during the Battle of the Badges event at RAF Alconbury, England, May 14, 2026. The event strengthened teamwork, resilience and camaraderie across the 501st Combat Support Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Pinaula)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 05:48
|Photo ID:
|9693208
|VIRIN:
|260514-F-QN763-1005
|Resolution:
|2802x1868
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|RAF ALCONBURY, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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