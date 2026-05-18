Pathfinders compete in Battle of the Badges at RAF Alconbury

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A U.S. Air Force Airman carries a football during a flag football game at the Battle of the Badges event at RAF Alconbury, England, May 14, 2026. The event strengthened teamwork, resilience and camaraderie across the 501st Combat Support Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Pinaula)