Pathfinders compete in Battle of the Badges at RAF Alconbury

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Pathfinders compete in a flag football game during the Battle of the Badges event at RAF Alconbury, England, May 14, 2026. The event strengthened teamwork, resilience and camaraderie across the 501st Combat Support Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Pinaula)