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    Shooting competition at the Barstow Police shooting range in Barstow, California, May 15 [Image 5 of 8]

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    Shooting competition at the Barstow Police shooting range in Barstow, California, May 15

    BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Katherine Cortez 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Personnel from Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) - Barstow Provost Marshal’s Office, Barstow Police Department, California Highway Patrol, and San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department participate in a shooting competition at the Barstow Police shooting range in Barstow, California, May 15.The event represented the inaugural competition following the COVID-19 pandemic, with the team from the MCLB Barstow Provost Marshal’s Office securing first place.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 11:53
    Photo ID: 9690658
    VIRIN: 260515-M-AI729-7105
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 8.43 MB
    Location: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Shooting competition at the Barstow Police shooting range in Barstow, California, May 15 [Image 8 of 8], by Katherine Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Shooting competition at the Barstow Police shooting range in Barstow, California, May 15
    Shooting competition at the Barstow Police shooting range in Barstow, California, May 15
    Shooting competition at the Barstow Police shooting range in Barstow, California, May 15
    Shooting competition at the Barstow Police shooting range in Barstow, California, May 15
    Shooting competition at the Barstow Police shooting range in Barstow, California, May 15
    Shooting competition at the Barstow Police shooting range in Barstow, California, May 15
    Shooting competition at the Barstow Police shooting range in Barstow, California, May 15
    Shooting competition at the Barstow Police shooting range in Barstow, California, May 15

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    #mclbbarstow #shootingcompetition #usmc

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