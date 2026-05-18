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Personnel from Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) - Barstow Provost Marshal’s Office, Barstow Police Department, California Highway Patrol, and San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department participate in a shooting competition at the Barstow Police shooting range in Barstow, California, May 15.The event represented the inaugural competition following the COVID-19 pandemic, with the team from the MCLB Barstow Provost Marshal’s Office securing first place.