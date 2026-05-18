Personnel from Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) - Barstow Provost Marshal’s Office, Barstow Police Department, California Highway Patrol, and San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department participate in a shooting competition at the Barstow Police shooting range in Barstow, California, May 15.The event represented the inaugural competition following the COVID-19 pandemic, with the team from the MCLB Barstow Provost Marshal’s Office securing first place.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 11:53
|Photo ID:
|9690656
|VIRIN:
|260515-M-AI729-3257
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|8.11 MB
|Location:
|BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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