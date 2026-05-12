9th MSC, 554th RHS team up to deliver safe drinking water to Saipan residents

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U.S. Army Reservist, Sgt. Vicente Baleto assigned to the 797th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, 9th Mission Support Command, Honolulu, Hawaii, guides a vehicle delivering safe drinking water to Saipan residents as part of Typhoon Sinlaku recovery efforts in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, May 17, 2026. Joint military members from across U.S. Indo-Pacific Command are supporting recovery-based efforts alongside the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku. All support efforts are conducted in close coordination with local, territorial, and federal partners to ensure a unified and efficient response to Typhoon Sinlaku disaster relief. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete)