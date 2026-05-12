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    9th MSC, 554th RHS team up to deliver safe drinking water to Saipan residents [Image 10 of 11]

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    9th MSC, 554th RHS team up to deliver safe drinking water to Saipan residents

    NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Natasha Ninete 

    Commander Task Force 75

    U.S. Army Reservist, Sgt. Vicente Baleto, left, and Spc. Kalahiki-Umiamaka, assigned to the 797th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, 9th Mission Support Command, Honolulu, Hawaii, disconnects a water tank carrying safe drinking water for residents in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, May 17, 2026. Joint military members from across U.S. Indo-Pacific Command are supporting recovery-based efforts alongside the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku. All support efforts are conducted in close coordination with local, territorial, and federal partners to ensure a unified and efficient response to Typhoon Sinlaku disaster relief. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 07:47
    Photo ID: 9689937
    VIRIN: 260517-Z-NN671-1090
    Resolution: 4970x3311
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: MP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9th MSC, 554th RHS team up to deliver safe drinking water to Saipan residents [Image 11 of 11], by Natasha Ninete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    9th MSC, 554th RHS team up to deliver safe drinking water to Saipan residents
    9th MSC, 554th RHS team up to deliver safe drinking water to Saipan residents
    9th MSC, 554th RHS team up to deliver safe drinking water to Saipan residents
    9th MSC, 554th RHS team up to deliver safe drinking water to Saipan residents
    9th MSC, 554th RHS team up to deliver safe drinking water to Saipan residents
    9th MSC, 554th RHS team up to deliver safe drinking water to Saipan residents
    9th MSC, 554th RHS team up to deliver safe drinking water to Saipan residents
    9th MSC, 554th RHS team up to deliver safe drinking water to Saipan residents
    9th MSC, 554th RHS team up to deliver safe drinking water to Saipan residents
    9th MSC, 554th RHS team up to deliver safe drinking water to Saipan residents
    9th MSC, 554th RHS team up to deliver safe drinking water to Saipan residents

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    #DisasterRelief
    #USArmyReserve
    #StrongerTogether
    #9MSC
    #JTFM
    #TyphoonSinlaku

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