9th MSC, 554th RHS team up to deliver safe drinking water to Saipan residents

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U.S. Army Reservists from the 9th Mission Support Command, Honolulu Hawaii, and personnel from the CNMI Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management pose in front of a water tank in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, May 17, 2026. Joint military members from across U.S. Indo-Pacific Command are supporting recovery-based efforts alongside the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku. All support efforts are conducted in close coordination with local, territorial, and federal partners to ensure a unified and efficient response to Typhoon Sinlaku disaster relief. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete)