U.S. Airmen assigned to the 554th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers (RED HORSE) Squadron, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, pose in front of a water platter at Pau Pau Beach in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, May 17, 2026. Joint military members from across U.S. Indo-Pacific Command are supporting recovery-based efforts alongside the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku. All support efforts are conducted in close coordination with local, territorial, and federal partners to ensure a unified and efficient response to Typhoon Sinlaku disaster relief. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 07:47
|Photo ID:
|9689934
|VIRIN:
|260517-Z-NN671-1066
|Resolution:
|4126x2749
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|MP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 9th MSC, 554th RHS team up to deliver safe drinking water to Saipan residents [Image 11 of 11], by Natasha Ninete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.