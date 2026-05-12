9th MSC, 554th RHS team up to deliver safe drinking water to Saipan residents

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 554th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers (RED HORSE) Squadron, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, pose in front of a water platter at Pau Pau Beach in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, May 17, 2026. Joint military members from across U.S. Indo-Pacific Command are supporting recovery-based efforts alongside the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku. All support efforts are conducted in close coordination with local, territorial, and federal partners to ensure a unified and efficient response to Typhoon Sinlaku disaster relief. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete)