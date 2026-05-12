9th MSC, 554th RHS team up to deliver safe drinking water to Saipan residents

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ronald Gottus, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning refrigerant supervisor, 554th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers (RED HORSE) Squadron, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, controls a reverse osmosis water purification unit in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, May 17, 2026. Joint military members from across U.S. Indo-Pacific Command are supporting recovery-based efforts alongside the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku. All support efforts are conducted in close coordination with local, territorial, and federal partners to ensure a unified and efficient response to Typhoon Sinlaku disaster relief. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete)