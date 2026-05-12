Soldiers and families from the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade gathered at Osan Air Base for ORG Day on May 1st, 2026. The event featured team sports, recreational activities and opportunities for fellowship, strengthening unit cohesion and fostering camraderie among Soldiers, families and community members.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 22:01
|Photo ID:
|9689597
|VIRIN:
|260430-A-VB604-5965
|Resolution:
|4686x3124
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|PYEONG-TEK, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 35th ADA Brigade Hosts ORG Day at Osan Airbase [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Sang Woo Choi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.