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    35th ADA Brigade Hosts ORG Day at Osan Airbase [Image 3 of 10]

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    35th ADA Brigade Hosts ORG Day at Osan Airbase

    PYEONG-TEK, SOUTH KOREA

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Sang Woo Choi 

    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers and families from the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade gathered at Osan Air Base for ORG Day on May 1st, 2026. The event featured team sports, recreational activities and opportunities for fellowship, strengthening unit cohesion and fostering camraderie among Soldiers, families and community members.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 22:01
    Photo ID: 9689596
    VIRIN: 260430-A-VB604-3442
    Resolution: 5404x3603
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: PYEONG-TEK, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 35th ADA Brigade Hosts ORG Day at Osan Airbase [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Sang Woo Choi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    35th ADA Brigade Hosts ORG Day at Osan Airbase
    35th ADA Brigade Hosts ORG Day at Osan Airbase
    35th ADA Brigade Hosts ORG Day at Osan Airbase
    35th ADA Brigade Hosts ORG Day at Osan Airbase
    35th ADA Brigade Hosts ORG Day at Osan Airbase
    35th ADA Brigade Hosts ORG Day at Osan Airbase
    35th ADA Brigade Hosts ORG Day at Osan Airbase
    35th ADA Brigade Hosts ORG Day at Osan Airbase
    35th ADA Brigade Hosts ORG Day at Osan Airbase
    35th ADA Brigade Hosts ORG Day at Osan Airbase

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