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260515-N-JB216-5026 Jacksonville, Fla. (May 15, 2026) Lt. Cmdr. Lizette Mix, assigned to Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) Jacksonville, is presented with a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal by Capt. Raymond Cudnik, acting NMRTC Jacksonville commander, during an awards ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, May 15, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Kie Savage)