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    Awards Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville

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    Awards Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Kie Savage 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    260515-N-JB216-5026 Jacksonville, Fla. (May 15, 2026) Lt. Cmdr. Lizette Mix, assigned to Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) Jacksonville, is presented with a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal by Capt. Raymond Cudnik, acting NMRTC Jacksonville commander, during an awards ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, May 15, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Kie Savage)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 10:17
    Photo ID: 9686158
    VIRIN: 260515-N-JB216-5026
    Resolution: 3351x4196
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Awards Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, by Kie Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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