Australian Army Maj. Gen. Giles Cornelia, deputy commanding general of strategy and plans, U.S. Army Pacific, meets with Brig. Gen. Moon Han Ok, Republic of Korea Army deputy commanding general for readiness, during a bilateral engagement at the Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 13, 2026. The Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition is an annual forum that brings together Indo-Pacific military leaders, industry, academia, and government partners to strengthen cooperation, share best practices, and advance integrated land operations across the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Nunez)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 20:08
|Photo ID:
|9685408
|VIRIN:
|260514-A-QQ238-9662
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|772.99 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USARPAC Strengthens Indo-Pacific Partnerships at LANPAC 2026 [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Jose Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.