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    USARPAC Strengthens Indo-Pacific Partnerships at LANPAC 2026 [Image 2 of 2]

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    USARPAC Strengthens Indo-Pacific Partnerships at LANPAC 2026

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Jose Nunez 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Australian Army Maj. Gen. Giles Cornelia, deputy commanding general of strategy and plans, U.S. Army Pacific, meets with Brig. Gen. Moon Han Ok, Republic of Korea Army deputy commanding general for readiness, during a bilateral engagement at the Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 13, 2026. The Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition is an annual forum that brings together Indo-Pacific military leaders, industry, academia, and government partners to strengthen cooperation, share best practices, and advance integrated land operations across the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Nunez)

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    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 20:08
    Photo ID: 9685408
    VIRIN: 260514-A-QQ238-9662
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 772.99 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USARPAC Strengthens Indo-Pacific Partnerships at LANPAC 2026 [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Jose Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USARPAC Strengthens Indo-Pacific Partnerships at LANPAC 2026
    USARPAC Strengthens Indo-Pacific Partnerships at LANPAC 2026

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