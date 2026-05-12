USARPAC Strengthens Indo-Pacific Partnerships at LANPAC 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Australian Army Maj. Gen. Giles Cornelia, deputy commanding general of strategy and plans, U.S. Army Pacific, meets with Brig. Gen. Moon Han Ok, Republic of Korea Army deputy commanding general for readiness, during a bilateral engagement at the Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 13, 2026. The Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition is an annual forum that brings together Indo-Pacific military leaders, industry, academia, and government partners to strengthen cooperation, share best practices, and advance integrated land operations across the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Nunez)