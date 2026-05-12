USARPAC Strengthens Indo-Pacific Partnerships at LANPAC 2026

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Australian Army Maj. Gen. Giles Cornelia, deputy commanding general of strategy and plans, U.S. Army Pacific, meets with Brig. Amit Sharma, military attaché-designate, Defense Wing, India, during a bilateral engagement at the 2026 Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 13, 2026. The LANPAC Symposium and Exposition is an annual forum that brings together Indo-Pacific military leaders, industry, academia, and government partners to strengthen cooperation, share best practices, and advance integrated land operations across the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Nunez)