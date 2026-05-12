Australian Army Maj. Gen. Giles Cornelia, deputy commanding general of strategy and plans, U.S. Army Pacific, meets with Brig. Amit Sharma, military attaché-designate, Defense Wing, India, during a bilateral engagement at the 2026 Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 13, 2026. The LANPAC Symposium and Exposition is an annual forum that brings together Indo-Pacific military leaders, industry, academia, and government partners to strengthen cooperation, share best practices, and advance integrated land operations across the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Nunez)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 20:08
|Photo ID:
|9685404
|VIRIN:
|260514-A-QQ238-1451
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|734.66 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USARPAC Strengthens Indo-Pacific Partnerships at LANPAC 2026 [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Jose Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.