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    Powering Saipan, Tinian and Rota: USACE Installs 100th Emergency Generator [Image 1 of 2]

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    Powering Saipan, Tinian and Rota: USACE Installs 100th Emergency Generator

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Nahaku McFadden 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Honolulu District’s Power Planning and Response Team focused on one immediate priority: getting temporary emergency power online. Within 24 hours upon arrival, the team worked rapidly under challenging conditions to successfully install three critical generators for water facilities in Saipan, with more planned, marking a major operational milestone in the island's recovery.U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Honolulu District’s Power Planning and Response Team's morning safety and mission brief meeting. They are here to install temporary emergency power to critical facilities throughout the island of Saipan. USACE is working with local officials and FEMA to assess and install emergency generators in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 18:39
    Photo ID: 9685274
    VIRIN: 260422-A-WV022-1007
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: SAIPAN, MP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Powering Saipan, Tinian and Rota: USACE Installs 100th Emergency Generator [Image 2 of 2], by Nahaku McFadden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Powering Saipan, Tinian and Rota: USACE Installs 100th Emergency Generator
    Powering Saipan, Tinian and Rota: USACE Installs 100th Emergency Generator

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