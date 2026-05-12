Powering Saipan, Tinian and Rota: USACE Installs 100th Emergency Generator

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U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Honolulu District’s Power Planning and Response Team focused on one immediate priority: getting temporary emergency power online. Within 24 hours upon arrival, the team worked rapidly under challenging conditions to successfully install three critical generators for water facilities in Saipan, with more planned, marking a major operational milestone in the island's recovery.U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Honolulu District’s Power Planning and Response Team's morning safety and mission brief meeting. They are here to install temporary emergency power to critical facilities throughout the island of Saipan. USACE is working with local officials and FEMA to assess and install emergency generators in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku.