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    RIA participates in local Economic Review Luncheon panel

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    RIA participates in local Economic Review Luncheon panel

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Donald Wrenn 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal

    Rock Island Arsenal Garrison Commander Col. Joe Parker was among panel members from several major Quad Cities industries that discussed their organizations’ missions, capabilities, workforce composition, and expectations for the coming year during the QCBJ Annual Economic Review Luncheon Wednesday.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 17:02
    Photo ID: 9685130
    VIRIN: 260513-A-XR595-1001
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, RIA participates in local Economic Review Luncheon panel, by Donald Wrenn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    IMCOM
    Rock Island Arsenal
    IMCOM-Sustainment

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