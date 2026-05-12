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    Blue skies and one last ride for Lt. Col. James Goeppinger [Image 4 of 5]

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    Blue skies and one last ride for Lt. Col. James Goeppinger

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Christian Corley 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Lt. Col. James Goeppinger, F-16 Viper pilot, completes his "fini-flight" in a Tulsa F-16 Viper at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., May 2, 2026. The fini-flight is a longstanding tradition where a pilot is honored for their time flying an aircraft. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Christian Corley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 12:33
    Photo ID: 9683990
    VIRIN: 260502-Z-DF705-1013
    Resolution: 3594x2389
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Blue skies and one last ride for Lt. Col. James Goeppinger [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Christian Corley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Blue skies and one last ride for Lt. Col. James Goeppinger
    Blue skies and one last ride for Lt. Col. James Goeppinger
    Blue skies and one last ride for Lt. Col. James Goeppinger
    Blue skies and one last ride for Lt. Col. James Goeppinger
    Blue skies and one last ride for Lt. Col. James Goeppinger

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    #138FW
    #OklahomaNationalGuard
    #138thFighterWing #AirNationalGuard #ChangeOfCommand #TulsaANG #AirForce #OKGuard #USAF

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