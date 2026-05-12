Lt. Col. James Goeppinger, F-16 Viper pilot, completes his "fini-flight" in a Tulsa F-16 Viper at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., May 2, 2026. The fini-flight is a longstanding tradition where a pilot is honored for their time flying an aircraft. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Christian Corley)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 12:33
|Photo ID:
|9683986
|VIRIN:
|260502-Z-DF705-1011
|Resolution:
|3589x2393
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Blue skies and one last ride for Lt. Col. James Goeppinger [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Christian Corley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.