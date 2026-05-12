Blue skies and one last ride for Lt. Col. James Goeppinger

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Lt. Col. James Goeppinger, F-16 Viper pilot, completes his "fini-flight" in a Tulsa F-16 Viper at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., May 2, 2026. The fini-flight is a longstanding tradition where a pilot is honored for their time flying an aircraft. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Christian Corley)