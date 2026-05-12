Henderson Rd. Train Crossing Closure

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This digital graphic of the main side of Marine Corps Base Quantico highlights the train crossing closure at Henderson Rd. The crossing will be closed to all traffic from May 18 to May 22, 2026 for new track replacements and repair work on the crossing gates. Included in the graphic is an X where the crossing is located and an alternate traffic route is highlighted in yellow. This graphic was created using Adobe Photoshop. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic by Charles Wolf)