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    Henderson Rd. Train Crossing Closure

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    Henderson Rd. Train Crossing Closure

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Charles Wolf 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    This digital graphic of the main side of Marine Corps Base Quantico highlights the train crossing closure at Henderson Rd. The crossing will be closed to all traffic from May 18 to May 22, 2026 for new track replacements and repair work on the crossing gates. Included in the graphic is an X where the crossing is located and an alternate traffic route is highlighted in yellow. This graphic was created using Adobe Photoshop. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic by Charles Wolf)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 11:04
    Photo ID: 9683716
    VIRIN: 260514-M-XV579-1003
    Resolution: 852x852
    Size: 405.38 KB
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Henderson Rd. Train Crossing Closure, by Charles Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    quantico
    Wolf
    MCB Quantico
    Road Closures

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