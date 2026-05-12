Michigan Army National Guard's 3-126th Infantry Regiment returns from CENTCOM

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A Soldier from the 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment returns from deployment and reunites with his family May 13, 2026, at Grand Ledge, Mich. Approximately 70 Soldiers are returning after their deployment in support of U.S. Central Command. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Tech. Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)