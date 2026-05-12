The Michigan Army National Guard's 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment returns from deployment May 13, 2026, at Lansing, Mich. Approximately 70 Soldiers are returning after their deployment in support of U.S. Central Command. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Tech. Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 09:27
|Photo ID:
|9683532
|VIRIN:
|260513-Z-ZH169-1242
|Resolution:
|7198x4799
|Size:
|6.36 MB
|Location:
|LANSING, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Michigan Army National Guard's 3-126th Infantry Regiment returns from CENTCOM [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.