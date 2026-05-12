Michigan Army National Guard's 3-126th Infantry Regiment returns from CENTCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Michigan Army National Guard's 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment returns from deployment May 13, 2026, at Lansing, Mich. Approximately 70 Soldiers are returning after their deployment in support of U.S. Central Command. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Tech. Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)