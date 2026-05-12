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    Michigan Army National Guard's 3-126th Infantry Regiment returns from CENTCOM [Image 3 of 10]

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    Michigan Army National Guard's 3-126th Infantry Regiment returns from CENTCOM

    LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    The Michigan Army National Guard's 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment returns from deployment May 13, 2026, at Lansing, Mich. Approximately 70 Soldiers are returning after their deployment in support of U.S. Central Command. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Tech. Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 09:27
    Photo ID: 9683530
    VIRIN: 260513-Z-ZH169-1175
    Resolution: 6082x4055
    Size: 4.05 MB
    Location: LANSING, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan Army National Guard's 3-126th Infantry Regiment returns from CENTCOM [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Michigan Army National Guard's 3-126th Infantry Regiment returns from CENTCOM
    Michigan Army National Guard's 3-126th Infantry Regiment returns from CENTCOM
    Michigan Army National Guard's 3-126th Infantry Regiment returns from CENTCOM
    Michigan Army National Guard's 3-126th Infantry Regiment returns from CENTCOM
    Michigan Army National Guard's 3-126th Infantry Regiment returns from CENTCOM
    Michigan Army National Guard's 3-126th Infantry Regiment returns from CENTCOM
    Michigan Army National Guard's 3-126th Infantry Regiment returns from CENTCOM
    Michigan Army National Guard's 3-126th Infantry Regiment returns from CENTCOM
    Michigan Army National Guard's 3-126th Infantry Regiment returns from CENTCOM
    Michigan Army National Guard's 3-126th Infantry Regiment returns from CENTCOM

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    Michigan National Guard
    3-126th Infantry Regiment
    U.S. Army
    Army National Guard
    CENTCOM

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