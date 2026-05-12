Hundreds of retirees, veterans, Families, and members of the military community gathered at the Fort Buchanan Community Club, May 13, for the installation’s Retiree Appreciation Day event, reinforcing the Army’s enduring commitment to supporting Soldiers and Families from enlistment through retirement.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 07:30
|Photo ID:
|9683218
|VIRIN:
|260513-O-CC868-1108
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Buchanan Connects Veterans, Readiness, and Opportunity [Image 4 of 4], by Carlos Cuebas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Buchanan Connects Veterans, Readiness, and Opportunity
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