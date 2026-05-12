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    Fort Buchanan Connects Veterans, Readiness, and Opportunity [Image 3 of 4]

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    Fort Buchanan Connects Veterans, Readiness, and Opportunity

    PUERTO RICO

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Carlos Cuebas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Hundreds of retirees, veterans, Families, and members of the military community gathered at the Fort Buchanan Community Club, May 13, for the installation’s Retiree Appreciation Day event, reinforcing the Army’s enduring commitment to supporting Soldiers and Families from enlistment through retirement.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 07:30
    Photo ID: 9683213
    VIRIN: 260513-O-CC868-5733
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Buchanan Connects Veterans, Readiness, and Opportunity [Image 4 of 4], by Carlos Cuebas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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