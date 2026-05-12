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    U.S. SEVENTH Fleet Band's Shonan Brass Quintet performs for the USS George Washington Change of Command Ceremony

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    U.S. SEVENTH Fleet Band's Shonan Brass Quintet performs for the USS George Washington Change of Command Ceremony

    JAPAN

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Seaman Andrew DelNagro 

    U.S. 7th Fleet Band

    On March 13, 2026, the U.S. SEVENTH Fleet Band's Shonan Brass Quintet performs in support of the change of command ceremony for the USS George Washington. The USS George Washington is the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed aircraft carrier, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific while operating with allies in the U.S. Navy's largest fleet.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 02:38
    Photo ID: 9682902
    VIRIN: 260313-N-CV007-4068
    Resolution: 1290x846
    Size: 231.99 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. SEVENTH Fleet Band's Shonan Brass Quintet performs for the USS George Washington Change of Command Ceremony, by SN Andrew DelNagro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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