On March 13, 2026, the U.S. SEVENTH Fleet Band's Shonan Brass Quintet performs in support of the change of command ceremony for the USS George Washington. The USS George Washington is the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed aircraft carrier, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific while operating with allies in the U.S. Navy's largest fleet.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 02:38
|Photo ID:
|9682902
|VIRIN:
|260313-N-CV007-4068
|Resolution:
|1290x846
|Size:
|231.99 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. SEVENTH Fleet Band's Shonan Brass Quintet performs for the USS George Washington Change of Command Ceremony, by SN Andrew DelNagro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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