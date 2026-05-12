USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation

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Members of U.S. Southern Command and representatives from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine pose for a group photo during the 2026 Biosurveillance Conference at the Panama Canal in Panama, May 12, 2026. The conference strengthened collaboration between military, academic and regional partners focused on advancing biosurveillance, public health awareness and coordinated health security efforts across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)