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    USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation [Image 9 of 19]

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    USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    Members of U.S. Southern Command and representatives from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine pose for a group photo during the 2026 Biosurveillance Conference at the Panama Canal in Panama, May 12, 2026. The conference strengthened collaboration between military, academic and regional partners focused on advancing biosurveillance, public health awareness and coordinated health security efforts across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 20:27
    Photo ID: 9682582
    VIRIN: 260512-A-CM201-6285
    Resolution: 6224x4151
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation [Image 19 of 19], by SGT Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation
    USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation
    USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation
    USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation
    USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation
    USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation
    USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation
    USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation
    USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation
    USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation
    USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation
    USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation
    USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation
    USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation
    USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation
    USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation
    USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation
    USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation
    USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation

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    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    Biosurveillance Ecosysystem
    Global Health Engagement
    partnership
    Panama Canal
    JSCG-P

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