Engineer Ismael Ponce, assigned to the Transit Operations Division Admeasurement Unit of the Panama Canal Authority, speaks with attendees following his presentation on health safety in the Panama Canal during the 2026 Biosurveillance Conference in Panama, May 12, 2026. Ponce’s presentation highlighted the importance of maintaining health safety measures within one of the world’s most critical maritime transit routes to support regional stability, operational continuity and public health awareness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 20:27
|Photo ID:
|9682580
|VIRIN:
|260512-A-CM201-1038
|Resolution:
|7905x5273
|Size:
|4.19 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation [Image 19 of 19], by SGT Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.