USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation

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Attendees, U.S. Southern Command personnel and representatives from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine listen during a presentation at the 2026 Biosurveillance Conference at the Panama Canal in Panama, May 12, 2026. The conference encouraged engagement and collaboration among regional partners focused on biosurveillance, scientific innovation and coordinated health security efforts across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)