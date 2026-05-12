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    USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation [Image 14 of 19]

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    USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    Attendees, U.S. Southern Command personnel and representatives from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine listen during a presentation at the 2026 Biosurveillance Conference at the Panama Canal in Panama, May 12, 2026. The conference encouraged engagement and collaboration among regional partners focused on biosurveillance, scientific innovation and coordinated health security efforts across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 20:27
    Photo ID: 9682579
    VIRIN: 260512-A-CM201-8236
    Resolution: 5699x3801
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation [Image 19 of 19], by SGT Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation
    USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation
    USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation
    USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation
    USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation
    USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation
    USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation
    USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation
    USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation
    USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation
    USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation
    USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation
    USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation
    USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation
    USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation
    USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation
    USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation
    USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation
    USSOUTHCOM and the Government of Panama Strengthen Regional Health Security Through Biosurveillance Cooperation

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    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    Biosurveillance Ecosysystem
    Global Health Engagement
    partnership
    Panama Canal
    JSCG-P

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