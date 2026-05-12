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    Yokota unveils 50th Friendship Festival patch [Image 5 of 6]

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    Yokota unveils 50th Friendship Festival patch

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.10.2026

    Photo by Airman Carissa McSwain 

    374th Airlift Wing

    The official Friendship Festival 2026 patch is displayed on the side of a C-130J Super Hercules from the 36th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 11, 2026. The inspiration for the patch stems from the Tomodachi statue, built on May 31, 2001, commemorating the friendship between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 21:57
    Photo ID: 9680004
    VIRIN: 260511-F-YL411-1214
    Resolution: 3168x3168
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Yokota unveils 50th Friendship Festival patch [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Carissa McSwain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Yokota unveils 50th Friendship Festival patch
    Yokota unveils 50th Friendship Festival patch
    Yokota unveils 50th Friendship Festival patch
    Yokota unveils 50th Friendship Festival patch
    Yokota unveils 50th Friendship Festival patch
    Yokota unveils 50th Friendship Festival patch

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    Friendship Festival 26, Plane Decoration, 50th Anniversary, Patch

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