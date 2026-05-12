Yokota unveils 50th Friendship Festival patch

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The official Friendship Festival 2026 patch is displayed on the side of a C-130J Super Hercules from the 36th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 11, 2026. The inspiration for the patch stems from the Tomodachi statue, built on May 31, 2001, commemorating the friendship between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)