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    Yokota unveils 50th Friendship Festival patch [Image 4 of 6]

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    Yokota unveils 50th Friendship Festival patch

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.10.2026

    Photo by Airman Carissa McSwain 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, presents a patch to Tomoko Hyatt, the designer of the official Friendship Festival 2026 patch at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 11, 2026. What began a half-century ago as a small community gathering now serves as a premier bilateral event in the region, acting as a powerful testament to the lifelong friendships and shared experiences forged between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 21:57
    Photo ID: 9680003
    VIRIN: 260511-F-YL411-1153
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Yokota unveils 50th Friendship Festival patch [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Carissa McSwain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Yokota unveils 50th Friendship Festival patch
    Yokota unveils 50th Friendship Festival patch
    Yokota unveils 50th Friendship Festival patch
    Yokota unveils 50th Friendship Festival patch
    Yokota unveils 50th Friendship Festival patch
    Yokota unveils 50th Friendship Festival patch

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    Friendship Festival 26, Plane Decoration, 50th Anniversary, Patch

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