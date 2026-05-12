Yokota unveils 50th Friendship Festival patch

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U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, presents a patch to Tomoko Hyatt, the designer of the official Friendship Festival 2026 patch at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 11, 2026. What began a half-century ago as a small community gathering now serves as a premier bilateral event in the region, acting as a powerful testament to the lifelong friendships and shared experiences forged between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)