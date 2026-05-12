U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing place a decal of the official Friendship Festival 2026 patch on the side of a C-130J Super Hercules from the 36th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 11, 2026. What began a half-century ago as a small community gathering now serves as a premier bilateral event in the region, acting as a powerful testament to the lifelong friendships and shared experiences forged between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 21:58
|Photo ID:
|9679999
|VIRIN:
|260511-F-YL411-1095
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.88 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Yokota unveils 50th Friendship Festival patch [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Carissa McSwain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.