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    Fort McCoy hosts 2026 Volunteer Banquet, recognizes $451k in volunteer contributions [Image 1 of 2]

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    Fort McCoy hosts 2026 Volunteer Banquet, recognizes $451k in volunteer contributions

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy volunteers and leadership are pictured with a check April 22, 2026, that represents the dollar value of the cumulative volunteer hours provided to Fort McCoy, Wis., for calendar year 2025 during the 2026 Fort McCoy Volunteer Recognition Banquet at McCoy's Community Center. This is a result of increased volunteer opportunities and volunteer participation and helped to have a positive impact on Fort McCoy’s budget. Approximately 122 volunteers provided a cumulative total of 12,982.8 volunteer hours of service. The dollar value of the volunteer work was factored at $34.79 per hour wage at the national level. Providing a measurable total of $451,167.61 of benefits to Fort McCoy, according to the Fort McCoy Army Community Service Office. (Contributed photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 14:27
    Photo ID: 9676458
    VIRIN: 260422-A-A4608-2300
    Resolution: 3106x1349
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    Fort McCoy hosts 2026 Volunteer Banquet, recognizes $451k in volunteer contributions
    Fort McCoy hosts 2026 Volunteer Banquet, recognizes $451k in volunteer contributions

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    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    IMCOM 2025 and Beyond
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Fort McCoy Army Community Service Office

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