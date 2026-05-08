A U.S. Marine assigned to 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, Philippine Marines assigned to Marine Battalion Landing Team 8, and residents play basketball during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Paoay Sand Dunes, Philippines, May 7, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jonathan Beauchamp)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2026 07:12
|Photo ID:
|9673720
|VIRIN:
|260507-M-OY081-1275
|Resolution:
|4052x6078
|Size:
|5.52 MB
|Location:
|PAOAY SAND DUNES, PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 2026: Paoay Sand Dunes balls up [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Jonathan Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.