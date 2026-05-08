Balikatan 2026: Paoay Sand Dunes balls up

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine assigned to 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, a Philippine Marine assigned to Marine Battalion Landing Team 8, and a resident play basketball during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Paoay Sand Dunes, Philippines, May 7, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Duncan Stoner)