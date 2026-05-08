Balikatan 2026: Paoay Sand Dunes balls up

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Residents watch U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, Philippine Marines assigned to Marine Battalion Landing Team 8, and residents compete in a basketball game during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Paoay Sand Dunes, Philippines, May 7, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Duncan Stoner)