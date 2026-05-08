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    Balikatan 2026: Paoay Sand Dunes balls up [Image 1 of 10]

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    Balikatan 2026: Paoay Sand Dunes balls up

    PAOAY SAND DUNES, PHILIPPINES

    05.07.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Duncan Stoner 

    3d Marine Division     

    Philippine Marine Corps 1st Lt. Abegail Batioco, right, a civil-military operations officer assigned to Marine Battalion Landing Team 8, gives remarks before U.S. Marines, Philippine Marines and residents play basketball during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Paoay Sand Dunes, Philippines, May 7, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Duncan Stoner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.09.2026 07:16
    Photo ID: 9673712
    VIRIN: 260507-M-CW274-1057
    Resolution: 5676x3784
    Size: 4.24 MB
    Location: PAOAY SAND DUNES, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 2026: Paoay Sand Dunes balls up [Image 10 of 10], by 1LT Duncan Stoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: Paoay Sand Dunes balls up
    Balikatan 2026: Paoay Sand Dunes balls up
    Balikatan 2026: Paoay Sand Dunes balls up
    Balikatan 2026: Paoay Sand Dunes balls up
    Balikatan 2026: Paoay Sand Dunes balls up
    Balikatan 2026: Paoay Sand Dunes balls up

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    Balikatan 2026
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