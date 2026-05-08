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    Public Service Recognition Week at the Pentagon [Image 11 of 11]

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    Public Service Recognition Week at the Pentagon

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Bernardo Fuller 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Members of the Enduring Freedom Honor Team from the Fredericksburg Christian School perform during a Public Service Recognition Week (PSRW) event at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, May 6, 2026. PSRW celebrates Department of War military and civilian public servants. The event was hosted by Regina Meiners, Director, Washington Headquarters Services. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 12:08
    Photo ID: 9672294
    VIRIN: 260506-A-AJ780-1065
    Resolution: 6281x5025
    Size: 9.03 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Public Service Recognition Week at the Pentagon [Image 11 of 11], by Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Public Service Recognition Week at the Pentagon
    Public Service Recognition Week at the Pentagon
    Public Service Recognition Week at the Pentagon
    Public Service Recognition Week at the Pentagon
    Public Service Recognition Week at the Pentagon
    Public Service Recognition Week at the Pentagon
    Public Service Recognition Week at the Pentagon
    Public Service Recognition Week at the Pentagon
    Public Service Recognition Week at the Pentagon
    Public Service Recognition Week at the Pentagon
    Public Service Recognition Week at the Pentagon

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    TAGS

    Public Service Recognition Week
    WHS
    PSRW
    Washington Headquarters Services
    PSRW2026
    Enduring Freedom Honor Team

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