A member of the Enduring Freedom Honor Team from the Fredericksburg Christian School performs during a Public Service Recognition Week (PSRW) event at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, May 6, 2026. PSRW celebrates Department of War military and civilian public servants. The event was hosted by Regina Meiners, Director, Washington Headquarters Services. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 12:08
|Photo ID:
|9672293
|VIRIN:
|260506-A-AJ780-1064
|Resolution:
|5198x6497
|Size:
|27.36 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Public Service Recognition Week at the Pentagon [Image 11 of 11], by Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.