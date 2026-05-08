Public Service Recognition Week at the Pentagon

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Members of the Enduring Freedom Honor Team from the Fredericksburg Christian School perform during a Public Service Recognition Week (PSRW) event at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, May 6, 2026. PSRW celebrates Department of War military and civilian public servants. The event was hosted by Regina Meiners, Director, Washington Headquarters Services. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)