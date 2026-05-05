A World War II-era postcard that was donated to the Fort McCoy History Center is shown April 22, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The card depicts a chapel spire at then-Camp McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 01:49
|Photo ID:
|9671083
|VIRIN:
|260422-A-OK556-6609
|Resolution:
|2472x3336
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Historic Camp McCoy postcards added to Fort McCoy History Center collection [Image 4 of 4], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Historic Camp McCoy postcards added to Fort McCoy History Center collection
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