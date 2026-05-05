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    Historic Camp McCoy postcards added to Fort McCoy History Center collection [Image 3 of 4]

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    Historic Camp McCoy postcards added to Fort McCoy History Center collection

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                                 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A World War II-era postcard that was donated to the Fort McCoy History Center is shown April 22, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The card depicts a stone sign at then-Camp McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 01:49
    Photo ID: 9671076
    VIRIN: 260422-A-OK556-5732
    Resolution: 3682x2460
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Historic Camp McCoy postcards added to Fort McCoy History Center collection [Image 4 of 4], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Historic Camp McCoy postcards added to Fort McCoy History Center collection
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    Historic Camp McCoy postcards added to Fort McCoy History Center collection

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    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, World War II-era postcard, Army history, IMCOM

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