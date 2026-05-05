Fort McCoy employment experts connect with workforce partners during panel at Western Technical College

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Lori Retzlaff with the Fort McCoy Army Community Service Office speaks to attendees of an employment panel April 16, 2026, at Western Technical College’s campus in Sparta, Wis. Personnel from Fort McCoy joined regional workforce and education partners April 16 at Western Technical College for an employment panel designed to strengthen awareness about civilian career opportunities, hiring processes, and workforce support programs connected to Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Melissa Dubois, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)