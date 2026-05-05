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    Fort McCoy employment experts connect with workforce partners during panel at Western Technical College [Image 2 of 20]

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    Fort McCoy employment experts connect with workforce partners during panel at Western Technical College

    SPARTA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Melissa Dubois 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Lori Retzlaff with the Fort McCoy Army Community Service Office speaks to attendees of an employment panel April 16, 2026, at Western Technical College’s campus in Sparta, Wis. Personnel from Fort McCoy joined regional workforce and education partners April 16 at Western Technical College for an employment panel designed to strengthen awareness about civilian career opportunities, hiring processes, and workforce support programs connected to Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Melissa Dubois, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 01:12
    Photo ID: 9670969
    VIRIN: 260416-A-WT217-1407
    Resolution: 4382x6573
    Size: 4.12 MB
    Location: SPARTA, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort McCoy employment experts connect with workforce partners during panel at Western Technical College [Image 20 of 20], by Melissa Dubois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort McCoy employment experts connect with workforce partners during panel at Western Technical College
    Fort McCoy employment experts connect with workforce partners during panel at Western Technical College
    Fort McCoy employment experts connect with workforce partners during panel at Western Technical College
    Fort McCoy employment experts connect with workforce partners during panel at Western Technical College
    Fort McCoy employment experts connect with workforce partners during panel at Western Technical College
    Fort McCoy employment experts connect with workforce partners during panel at Western Technical College
    Fort McCoy employment experts connect with workforce partners during panel at Western Technical College
    Fort McCoy employment experts connect with workforce partners during panel at Western Technical College
    Fort McCoy employment experts connect with workforce partners during panel at Western Technical College
    Fort McCoy employment experts connect with workforce partners during panel at Western Technical College
    Fort McCoy employment experts connect with workforce partners during panel at Western Technical College
    Fort McCoy employment experts connect with workforce partners during panel at Western Technical College
    Fort McCoy employment experts connect with workforce partners during panel at Western Technical College
    Fort McCoy employment experts connect with workforce partners during panel at Western Technical College
    Fort McCoy employment experts connect with workforce partners during panel at Western Technical College
    Fort McCoy employment experts connect with workforce partners during panel at Western Technical College
    Fort McCoy employment experts connect with workforce partners during panel at Western Technical College
    Fort McCoy employment experts connect with workforce partners during panel at Western Technical College
    Fort McCoy employment experts connect with workforce partners during panel at Western Technical College
    Fort McCoy employment experts connect with workforce partners during panel at Western Technical College

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    Fort McCoy employment experts connect with workforce partners during panel at Western Technical College

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    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Military Spouse Employment, Army Community Service, IMCOM

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