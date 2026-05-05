Fort McCoy personnel speak to attendees of an employment panel April 16, 2026, at Western Technical College’s campus in Sparta, Wis. Personnel from Fort McCoy joined regional workforce and education partners April 16 at Western Technical College for an employment panel designed to strengthen awareness about civilian career opportunities, hiring processes, and workforce support programs connected to Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Melissa Dubois, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 01:12
|Photo ID:
|9670951
|VIRIN:
|260417-A-WT217-8051
|Resolution:
|6331x3969
|Size:
|3.02 MB
|Location:
|SPARTA, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy employment experts connect with workforce partners during panel at Western Technical College [Image 20 of 20], by Melissa Dubois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort McCoy employment experts connect with workforce partners during panel at Western Technical College
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